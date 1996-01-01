13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two little balls are attached to the ends of a uniform bar. The mass of the 2.00 m long, 4.00 kg long bar is greater than that of the individual balls, which are point masses with masses of 0.300 kg each. Find the combination's moment of inertia about an axis passing between one of the balls and the bar that is perpendicular to it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.53 kg m2
B
5.53 kg m2
C
6.53 kg m2
D
7.53 kg m2