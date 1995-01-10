33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light ray strikes a boundary between air and polystyrene at an angle of 50.0° with the normal. The refracted ray is transmitted into polystyrene and makes an angle of 31.0° with the normal. Determine the speed of propagation of light in polystyrene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.45 × 108m/s
B
1.80 × 108m/s
C
1.95 × 108m/s
D
2.01 × 108m/s