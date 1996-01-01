A quartz cuvette is filled with turpentine oil. The refractive indices of quartz and turpentine oil are 1.54 and 1.47, respectively. The side thickness of the cuvette is 1.25 mm. A laser beam strikes the cuvette side at an angle of 35° with respect to the normal to the cuvette surface. The refracted beam in turpentine is θ with respect to the cuvette surface. i) Determine θ. The experiment is repeated with the same angle of incidence on the cuvette side, now filled with an unknown transparent liquid. The refracted beam in the liquid forms an angle of 25° with respect to the normal to the cuvette surface. ii) Determine the index of refraction (n liquid ) of the unknown medium.



