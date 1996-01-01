2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
A watermelon falls from a tree branch 4.0 m above the ground. The watermelon weighs 8.0 kg. Calculate the speed of the watermelon just before it hits the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.26 m/s
B
8.86 m/s
C
19.6 m/s
D
4.43 m/s