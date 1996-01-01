2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
As a hot air balloon rises vertically at a steady rate of 8.0 m/s, a sandbag is dropped from the balloon when it reaches an elevation of 300 m above the ground. Determine the time it takes for the sandbag to descend to the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.7 s
B
7.1 s
C
5.9 s
D
5.1 s