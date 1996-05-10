33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flat slab of fused quartz is struck by a incoming ray of light that is initially traveling in the air at an angle of incidence of 63.0°. Green light will form at an angle of 34.1° and yellow light will form an angle of 39.5° that is normal to the slab. Determine what the speeds of the green and yellow light will be which are formed from this light ray striking the slab.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vy = 2.44 × 108 m/s; vg = 2.49 × 108 m/s
B
vy = 1.83 × 108 m/s; vg = 1.19 × 108 m/s
C
vy = 2.14 × 108 m/s; vg = 1.89 × 108 m/s
D
vy = 5.96 × 108 m/s; vg = 7.58 × 108 m/s