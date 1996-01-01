33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Flint glass has a refractive index between (1.45 and 2.00) and is surrounded by air. A narrow beam of white light strikes the vertically placed piece of flint glass at an angle of 62° with the normal in air. What should be the angular separation between the yellow (550nm) and red color (700nm) in the refracted ray? When nR = 1.42 and nY = 1.44 in flint glass.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.5 °
B
0.3 °
C
0.4 °
D
0.6 °