Flint glass has a refractive index between (1.45 and 2.00) and is surrounded by air. A narrow beam of white light strikes the vertically placed piece of flint glass at an angle of 62° with the normal in air. What should be the angular separation between the yellow (550nm) and red color (700nm) in the refracted ray? When n R = 1.42 and n Y = 1.44 in flint glass.