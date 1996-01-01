33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A child is sitting on a tree branch that reaches across the river and is 6 m above the river's surface. While on the top, he spots a shopping trolly at the bottom of the river right below him. The distance between him and the trolly looks to be 15m. Find how deep the water is. The water's surface is like a spherical surface with an infinite radius of curvature.
A child is sitting on a tree branch that reaches across the river and is 6 m above the river's surface. While on the top, he spots a shopping trolly at the bottom of the river right below him. The distance between him and the trolly looks to be 15m. Find how deep the water is. The water's surface is like a spherical surface with an infinite radius of curvature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.77 m
B
11.97 m
C
14.51 m
D
16.52 m