33. Geometric Optics
Refraction Of Light
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scientist conducts an experiment to determine the refractive index of a transparent optical cylinder. A diode laser beam with a wavelength of 980 nm in the air is directed through the cylinder and travels a distance of 1.25 m in 6.45 ns. Using this data, calculate the wavelength of the laser inside the cylinder.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
632 nm
B
948 nm
C
980 nm
D
1470 nm