33. Geometric Optics Refraction Of Light
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A linear gradient refractive index (linear GRIN) is a type of GRIN material where the refractive index changes linearly with distance. Suppose that the refractive index of a linear GRIN increases at a constant rate between 1.48 (point A) and 1.56 (point B). A and B lie on the horizontal axis and the distance separating points A and B is 3.5 cm. Calculate the time needed for an electromagnetic wave to travel between points A and B.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.25 × 10-12 s
B
1.77 × 10-10 s
C
3.54 × 10-9 s
D
1.85 × 10-8 s