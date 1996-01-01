25. Electric Potential
Equipotential Surfaces
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A huge glass lamina has one of its faces charged uniformly at -5.5 nC/m2. State how the electric potential varies along a line perpendicular to the lamina's surface without making calculations. Is the result dependent on chosen potential reference point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The potential increases along the line perpendicular to the lamina's surface
The result depends on the chosen potential reference point.
B
The potential increases along the line perpendicular to the lamina's surface
The result does not depend on the chosen potential reference point.
C
The potential decreases along the line perpendicular to the lamina's surface
The result does not depend on the chosen potential reference point.
D
The potential decreases along the line perpendicular to the lamina's surface
The result depends on the chosen potential reference point.
