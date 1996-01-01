25. Electric Potential
Equipotential Surfaces
25. Electric Potential Equipotential Surfaces
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A conducting solid sphere (radius ri) with charge -q is located at the center of a conducting hollowed sphere (radius ro) with charge +q. Non-conducting supports are used to hold and maintain the solid sphere at the center of the hollowed sphere. Taking potential to be zero at r = ∞, determine the electric potential (Vr) at i) inside the solid sphere ii) between the two spheres iii) Outside the hollowed sphere. Hint: Potential at a point is the sum of potentials from each sphere.
A conducting solid sphere (radius ri) with charge -q is located at the center of a conducting hollowed sphere (radius ro) with charge +q. Non-conducting supports are used to hold and maintain the solid sphere at the center of the hollowed sphere. Taking potential to be zero at r = ∞, determine the electric potential (Vr) at i) inside the solid sphere ii) between the two spheres iii) Outside the hollowed sphere. Hint: Potential at a point is the sum of potentials from each sphere.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) kq(1/ro - 1/ri) ii) kq(1/ro - 1/r) iii) 2kq/r
B
i) kq(1/ro + 1/ri) ii) kq(1/ro + 1/r) iii) 0
C
i) kq(1/ro + 1/ri) ii) kq(1/ro + 1/r) iii) 2kq/r
D
i) kq(1/ro - 1/ri) ii) 0 iii) kq(1/ro - 1/ri)
E
i) 0 ii) kq/r iii) 2kq/r
F
i) kq(1/ro - 1/ri) ii) kq(1/ro - 1/r) iii) 0