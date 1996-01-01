33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1-cm-height fly is placed 10 cm to the left of a lens. On the other side of the lens, the image of the fly is observed 15 cm from the lens. i) Determine the height of the observed image. ii) Is the image inverted or non-inverted relative to the fly?
A 1-cm-height fly is placed 10 cm to the left of a lens. On the other side of the lens, the image of the fly is observed 15 cm from the lens. i) Determine the height of the observed image. ii) Is the image inverted or non-inverted relative to the fly?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) The height of the image is 0.7 cm
ii) The image is non-inverted
ii) The image is non-inverted
B
i) The height of the image is 1.5 cm
ii) The image is inverted
ii) The image is inverted
C
i) The height of the image is 1.7 cm
ii) The image is non-inverted
ii) The image is non-inverted
D
i) The height of the image is 2.5 cm
ii) The image is inverted
ii) The image is inverted