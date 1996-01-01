33. Geometric Optics
Refraction Of Light
33. Geometric Optics Refraction Of Light
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tourist drops a coin vertically into a wishing well of height 80.0 cm that is totally filled with a liquid of refractive index n. The coin is dropped 26.0 cm from the well's border. However, when the tourist looks in from the same border, the coin appears 38.0 cm from the well's border. Determine n.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.24
B
1.33
C
1.39
D
1.43