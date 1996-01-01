33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher is investigating a solution in a petri dish. They shine a beam of light at a 55° angle to the normal from the air onto the solution. The beam refracts inside the solution and continues at a 37° angle to the normal. Determine the solution's refractive index.
A researcher is investigating a solution in a petri dish. They shine a beam of light at a 55° angle to the normal from the air onto the solution. The beam refracts inside the solution and continues at a 37° angle to the normal. Determine the solution's refractive index.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0
B
1.3
C
1.4
D
1.5