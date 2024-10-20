In his laboratory, a physicist constructs a square (of mass m and side length L). It has 3 sides made of nonconducting materials and a conducting wire as its remaining side. If it is put on top of two isolated, frictionless metal rods p and q, and given a push with an initial velocity of v i , in the presence of a magnetic field B into the screen, as shown in the figure below (i) will it keep moving with the same velocity? (ii) If the rods are electrically connected, and the resistance of the wire is R, determine the expression for the velocity of the square, in terms of time t.