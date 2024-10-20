In an engineering experiment, a four-sided square conducting loop is positioned vertically, with one side free to slide down due to gravity while remaining in contact with the other three fixed sides. The loop has a mass m = 4.2 grams, a side length l = 20 cm, and a total resistance R = 0.0016 Ω. A uniform horizontal magnetic field of B = 0.090 T is applied across the setup. Determine the terminal speed of the sliding side of the loop as it falls vertically due to gravity. Assume that the resistance of the fixed sides of the loop and frictional forces are negligible.