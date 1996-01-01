Two students are examining the properties of sound using a cylindrical resonance chamber that is modeled as a 200 cm long open closed tube. The experiment begins with the chamber's air temperature at 27°C. As the students introduce heat to the chamber, the air temperature inside the tube rises, causing the speed of sound to reach 361 m/s. Determine if the fundamental frequency of the resonance chamber increases or decreases, and by what amount. Take the speed of sound in air at 27°C to be 330 m/s.