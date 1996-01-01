33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An optometrist using a plano-convex lens made from polycarbonate that has a radius of curvature of 15 cm. A 1.0 cm tall letter is found on a vision test chart that is placed 18 cm away and is facing in front of a lens. Determine the (i) position and (ii) height of the image formed by the lens.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i: position = -64 cm; ii: height = 4.3 cm
B
i: position = -59 cm; ii: height = 3.6 cm
C
i: position = -64 cm; ii: height = 3.6 cm
D
i: position = -59 cm; ii: height = 4.3 cm