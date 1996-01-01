2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can a spacecraft change i) its direction or ii) decelerate far out in space where there isn't much matter floating around?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) By firing a thruster in a sideward direction
ii) By firing a forward-facing thruster
B
i) By firing a thruster in a sideward direction
ii) By firing a rear-facing thruster
C
i) By firing a forward-facing thruster
ii) By firing a rear-facing thruster
D
i) By firing a rear-facing thruster
ii) By firing a forward-facing thruster
