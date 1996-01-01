2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An expeditionary rocket uses 200 kg of fuel per hour. This burned fuel is ejected from the exhaust with a velocity of 2500 km/h relative to the rocket. Find the thrust of the rocket.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.0 N
B
12.5 N
C
38.6 N
D
138.8 N