33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular transparent glass filled with liquid of refractive index 1.41 has equal width and length dimensions, both measuring 1.0 m. When a beam of parallel light strikes the aquarium at an angle of 29.7°, no light reaches the bottom. Calculate h, the height of the aquarium.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.7 cm
B
80 cm
C
1.1 m
D
1.3 m