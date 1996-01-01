33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A Xerox machine uses a thin lens to make an image of a document on its drum. This image is then used to make the copy. A passport is put on the xerox machine's document glass, which is 20 cm from the lens. The image formed is 15.0 cm from the lens and is on the opposite side. Determine the focal length and find out whether the lens is converging or diverging.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f = 8.6 cm and converging
B
f = -7.4 cm and converging
C
f = -60.0 cm and diverging
D
f = 60.0 cm and diverging