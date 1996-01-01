A space shuttle is moving at 400 m/s in a region where the effect of gravitation is negligible. The shuttle accelerates at time t=0 s, by consuming all its fuel at a steady rate in 40 s. The exhaust gases are ejected at a constant speed of 1250 m/s. The empty shuttle mass is 1100 kg and the fuel mass is 400 kg. Find the shuttle's speed at i) t =20 s and at ii) t= 40 s.