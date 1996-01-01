2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a military exercise, bombs are being dropped from a 25.0 m high bridge. If it takes a regular soldier 0.50 seconds to react and protect themselves from the falling bomb, what's the lowest height at which they need to see the bomb coming to avoid getting hit successfully?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.62 m
B
15.1 m
C
9.85 m
D
17.2 m