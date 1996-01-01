33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a submarine exhibit, a 0.8 m submarine prototype is witnessed moving into a vast water tank at a speed of 1.3 m/s as perceived by an observer. The observer sees the submarine coming directly toward him from behind the tank's glass wall. Determine the submarine's true speed in the water. Assume that the thickness of the glass does not affect the perceived motion of the submarine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.8 m/s
B
1.3 m/s
C
1.7 m/s
D
2.3 m/s