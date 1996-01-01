33. Geometric Optics
Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
33. Geometric Optics Refraction of Light & Snell's Law
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A light ray is incident on a series of two solid slabs, as shown in the figure. The first slab has an index of refraction of 1.53, and the second slab has an index of refraction of 1.47. The light emerges out of the second slab into the air, forming an angle θr with the normal to the surface. Determine θr by exploiting the data given in the figure.
A light ray is incident on a series of two solid slabs, as shown in the figure. The first slab has an index of refraction of 1.53, and the second slab has an index of refraction of 1.47. The light emerges out of the second slab into the air, forming an angle θr with the normal to the surface. Determine θr by exploiting the data given in the figure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
θr = 27.1°
B
θr = 46.1°
C
θr = 40.0°
D
θr = 79.6°