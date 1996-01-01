A refracting telescope used for touristic purposes consists of an objective and an eyepiece. The objective is a convergent lens of focal length 1.10 m, and the eyepiece is a convergent lens of focal length 0.18 m. If an object is placed very far from the telescope, the virtual image produced is at infinity. A tourist looks through the telescope to discover the Statue of Liberty. The statue stands 93 meters tall and is located 5.0 kilometers from the telescope. Calculate the height of the image produced by the objective.