A microscope is composed of two optical components. A converging lens (L 1 ) of focal length 0.7 cm forms an image 15.0 cm to the right of the second focal point of L 1 . The image formed by L 1 is very close to the focal point of the second converging lens, L 2 . The focal length of L 2 is 2.3 cm. Calculate the total angular magnification of this microscope.