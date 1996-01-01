33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
33. Geometric Optics Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A microscope is composed of two optical components. A converging lens (L1) of focal length 0.7 cm forms an image 15.0 cm to the right of the second focal point of L1. The image formed by L1 is very close to the focal point of the second converging lens, L2. The focal length of L2 is 2.3 cm. Calculate the total angular magnification of this microscope.
A microscope is composed of two optical components. A converging lens (L1) of focal length 0.7 cm forms an image 15.0 cm to the right of the second focal point of L1. The image formed by L1 is very close to the focal point of the second converging lens, L2. The focal length of L2 is 2.3 cm. Calculate the total angular magnification of this microscope.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15
B
171
C
234
D
534