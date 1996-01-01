A cylindrical glass container with a diameter of 40 cm and a height of 60 cm is filled entirely with olive oil (n = 1.47). The container has etchings every 5 cm along the inside of the glass, starting from the top (0 cm) and ending at the bottom (60 cm). You stand on the other side of the container, with your eye line matching the oil's surface. Can you see the etchings from the top (0 cm) going downwards, or from the bottom (60 cm) going upwards? Justify your answer. Note: The index of refraction of air is n = 1.0



