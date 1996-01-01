A cylindrical glass container with a diameter of 40 cm and a height of 60 cm is filled entirely with olive oil (n = 1.47). The container has etchings every 5 cm along the inside of the glass, starting from the top (0 cm) and ending at the bottom (60 cm). You stand on the other side of the container, with your eye line matching the oil's surface. Can you see the etchings from the top (0 cm) going downwards, or from the bottom (60 cm) going upwards? Justify your answer. Note: The index of refraction of air is n = 1.0
Etchings are visible from the bottom up to a specific point below the surface, as they do not encounter total internal reflection.
From top to bottom, etchings are seen because they undergo total internal reflection.
Total internal reflection is absent, allowing visibility of etchings from top to bottom.
Only lower half etchings are visible due to their undergoing total internal reflection.