2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
You throw a stone vertically upward from the edge of a cliff, whose height is 60.0 m. The stone reaches the starting point 10.00 s after it was thrown. Neglecting air resistance. What is the speed of the stone when it strikes the pond near the base of the cliff?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
46.56 m/s
B
67.53 m/s
C
53.42 m/s
D
59.81 m/s