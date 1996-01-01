2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small rock is thrown by you vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s towards the ceiling, which is 4.0 m above the point where the small rock leaves your hand. How much is the time taken by the small rock to strike the ceiling?
A small rock is thrown by you vertically upward with a speed of 10.0 m/s towards the ceiling, which is 4.0 m above the point where the small rock leaves your hand. How much is the time taken by the small rock to strike the ceiling?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.546 s
B
0.715 s
C
0.824 s
D
0.417 s