2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Position-Time Graphs & Velocity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man leaves his house and walks toward the local marketplace. He meets an old friend after 7 min and aborts the journey to the market and both walk back to his house. The man's distance from his house is a function of time as shown below. What points represent constant and negative velocity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
e, f, and g
B
a and b
C
a and g
D
a, b, e, f, and g
E
c and d
F
c and g