- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Electric Field: Videos & Practice Problems
Electric Field Practice Problems
In a lab, a researcher studies a "nano-diamond" with a permanent electric dipole moment of 5.0 x 10-8 C•m. They place it 15 cm away from a minuscule charged metallic bead with a +10 nC charge aligned with the diamond's dipole axis. The goal is to calculate the electric force magnitude acting on the bead.
Two tiny spheres of charge, qA = -30 nC, and qB = +60 nC, are placed at the corners A and B of a right triangle (OAB), as shown in the figure. Determine the magnitude and direction of the net electric field generated at O by these two spheres.
Two tiny spheres of charge, q1 = 2 μC and q2 = 3 μC are separated by a distance of 31 cm and lie along the horizontal axis. The sphere with charge q1 is on the left. Determine the electric field E vector at i) the midpoint between two charges and ii) 4 cm to the right of the charge q2.
A -16 nC tiny metallic sphere is placed at one corner of a square of side length 25 cm as shown in the image. Find the electric-field vector produced at the opposite corner of the square.
A metallic sphere of charge q and mass 1 kg is released from rest at a height d above a large plate. What magnitude and sign of charge would make the sphere suspended in the air? The electric field due to the plate is approximately 150 N/C and points toward the plate.
Two knights wearing metallic armor are 60 m apart on a charged road. They float in the air using the road's electric field that points downward and has a magnitude of 350 N/C. One of the knights is uniformly charged with a charge of -2 C and the other one is charged with a charge of -1.5 C. i) Find the force of repulsion (F) between the two knights. ii) Is it possible that one of the knights flies towards the other using the road's electric field?
A thin nonconducting disk, a nonconducting ring, and a tiny sphere carry (each of them) a charge of 130 nC uniformly distributed over their surfaces. Assume the charge on the disk is located on one face. The disk and the ring have the same radius of 10 cm. Edisk is the field produced at point X1 located on the axis of the disk and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. Ering is the field produced at point X2 located on the axis of the ring and at a distance of 30 cm from its center. ESphere is the field produced at a point P3 30 cm away from the sphere. Compare Edisk , Ering and Esphere.
A sodium ion, Na+, is placed in space where the electric field is E = (-500i + 200k) N/C. Determine the electric force on the sodium ion. Express the force in terms of its components.
The helium atom consists of a spherical nucleus containing 2 protons. The nucleus is surrounded by 2 electrons orbiting around it at a distance of 1.0 × 10−12 m. The radius of the helium nucleus is 1.6 × 10−15 m. Find the strength of the electric field generated by the nucleus at the electrons' orbit.
James is experimenting with a spherical Tesla coil in his garage. The coil has a diameter of 24 cm and is charged to 400,000 V. What is the electric field strength just outside the surface of the coil?
A fluorine ion with a negative charge of one electron is situated at the origin. Determine both the direction and strength of the electric field created by the fluorine ion at a point located 2.7 cm away from the ion.
A conducting spherical shell has an inner radius of 2.0 cm, an outer diameter of 3.8 cm, and a conductivity of 4.1 × 10 -7 Ω -1m -1. Determine the electric field at 2.8 cm from the center of the shell when a current of 3.2 A flows from the core to the shell's outer surface.
A particle with charge +3e and mass equal to that of an electron experiences an electric field strength equal to 1000 N/C. What will its resulting acceleration be, and how does it depend on electric field orientation? [elementary charge = 1.602 × 10−19 C, Mass of an electron = 9.11 × 10−31 kg]
Determine the magnitude and direction of an electric field in which an electron experiences a force of 3.36 × 10-14 N towards the east.
An electron at a certain point in space experiences an acceleration of 3.6 million “g’s.” What is the electric field strength at that point?
Imagine a situation where four corners of a 50 cm by 50 cm square playground are occupied by charges. The playground has one corner with a charge of -30.0 μC and the other three corners with charges of -25.0 μC each. Calculate the electric field at the center of the square due to these charges.
A thin metal cord of length 3.00 m carries a total charge of 10.00 μC uniformly distributed along its length. What is the electric field at a point 1.5 cm perpendicular to the midpoint of the cord?
A proton is initially moving in the downward direction at a speed of 5.0 × 106 m/s in an electric field. The electric field is uniform and is parallel to the direction of motion of the proton. For the proton to stop after traveling 6.0 cm, determine the strength required for the electric field and its direction.
A metal hoop of radius r has charge +q uniformly spread over it. Find out at what distance from the center along the axis, y = ym, the magnitude of the electric field is maximum.
In a physics lab, two-point charges are placed along a straight line. Charge Q₁ has a value of -25 μC, while charge Q₂ has a value of 50 μC and is located 15 cm away from charge Q₁. As part of an experiment, you are tasked with finding the distance from Q1 to the point where the electric field is zero.
Two unknown charges, Q₁ and Q₂, are placed far apart. At a point halfway between charges Q₁ and Q₂, the electric field is zero. What is the ratio of charge Q₁ to charge Q₂?
A uniformly charged ring with total charge -Q is shown in the figure below. It is centered at the origin with a radius R. A positive charge q is placed at the center. If q is displaced by a small distance y along the y-axis (perpendicular to the ring), i) find the expression for the spring constant that would result if the charge undergoes simple harmonic motion when released. ii) Then, determine the period of this motion if the mass of q is m.
Four parallel planes of charge are arranged as shown in the figure. Starting from plate 1 to plate 4, their surface charge densities are +1.0 mC/m2, -2.0 mC/m2, +2.5 mC/m2, and -1.5 mC/m2 respectively. What is the electric field at points P and Q? Assume the planes are infinitely large as compared to the distance between P and Q.
In an electric field experiment, two charges, -5 C and +5 C, are placed 6 m apart. A sensor is placed 4 m away from the midpoint of the line connecting the charges, on the line perpendicular to it. What is the magnitude and direction of the electric field at the sensor location?
In a laboratory, a long wire runs along the z-axis and carries a uniform charge density of 3.0 C/m. A point charge of - 1.0 C is located at x = -5.0 cm, z = 0 cm and y = 0 cm. Calculate the electric field magnitude at a point located at x = 10.0 cm, y = 0, z = 10 cm.
A charged particle 'proton' carries a +1.6 × 10-19 C charge. E = (480î - 320jˆ) N/C represents the electric field at its location. Determine the magnitude of the acceleration experienced by the proton.
An electric field in space is described by the equation E(r) = 2/r V/m, where r is the position in meters. Plot a graph of E(r) versus r, where 0 ≤ r ≤ 10 m.
The hydrogen chloride molecule consists of one hydrogen atom (H) and one chlorine atom (Cl). The hydrogen atom carries a positive charge (+q) and is located at coordinates (0, d/2). The chlorine atom carries a negative charge (-q) and is positioned at coordinates (0, -d/2). Determine the electric field Ē on the bisecting axis.
For a certain point located at a distance s from the central axis of a metallic wire of infinite length and radius R, what is the potential assuming s is greater than R? The wire carries a linear charge density λ, and the electric field E outside the metallic wire can be described by E = λ/2πε₀s. It's known that the potential of the wire's surface is zero.