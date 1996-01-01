- 0. Math Review(0)
Heat Transfer: Videos & Practice Problems
Heat Transfer Practice Problems
(i) Consider a star with a radius of 5.0 × 108 m. Calculate the total power radiated by the star, assuming it acts as a perfect blackbody at a temperature of T= 6000 K. (ii) Determine the power per unit area received by a planet orbiting this star at a distance of 2.0 × 1011 m as shown in the figure.
A copper pellet weighing 15 g traveling at 250 m/s penetrates a thin metal barrier and exits at 180 m/s. Given that 60% of the generated heat is absorbed by the pellet and its initial temperature is 25°C, determine whether any part of the pellet will melt, and if so, calculate what amount of the pellet will melt. Not that the specific heat capacity of copper is c = 387 J/kg·K.
In an operation theatre, vets are treating a 35 kg monkey whose body metabolism has shut down. The monkey's temperature has dropped to 32.1°C from 37.1°C in some time. Given that, the rate of heat loss for a monkey through conduction and radiation is about 190 W, determine what time it took for the body temperature of the monkey to drop. Assume that the specific heat capacity for the monkey's body is 4000 J/kg⋅°C.
A physicist is doing some measurements on a sunflower that is directly facing the Sun on a bright sunny day. He finds that a petal of the sunflower weighs about 1.0 × 10-4 kg, and its specific heat capacity is 0.92 kcal/kg·K. Afterward, he calculates that the petal absorbs heat at a rate of 1.8 W. If his calculations and measurements are correct, what should be the rate of temperature rise of the sunflower petal? [Hint: Assume that 1 kcal = 4200 J.]
Astronomers are observing a planet of radius r = 3.6 × 106 m that is orbiting a star. They have determined that the power of the star reaching a unit area (perpendicular to the light rays) at the planet is 1500 W. (i) Calculate the rate at which the star's energy is delivered to the entire planet. (ii) If the planet had an emissivity of 1.0, and it radiated the same amount of energy in space it received from the star at the same rate, what would be its surface temperature? [Hint: In part (i) take the area A = πr2 and in part (ii) take the area A = 4πr2]
A 15 kg piece of solid gallium is kept at its melting point of 30°C inside a sealed box made of a special type of foam. The dimensions of the box are 32 cm × 42 cm × 52 cm. The thickness of the box walls is 1.0 mm. Given that the conductivity of the foam is three times that of air and the temperature of the surroundings of the box outside is 42°C, approximate the time required by the gallium inside the box to melt completely. [Hint: The thermal conductivity of air is 0.025 W/m°C, and the latent heat of fusion of gallium is 8.0 × 104 J/kg.]
You are a barista in a café and have brewed two spherical pots of coffee (0.75 L each) at an initial temperature of 90°C. One pot is made of glass (e = 0.85), and the other is made of dull aluminum (e = 0.15). The surrounding temperature is 25°C.
i. Estimate the rate of heat loss from each pot due to radiation.
ii. Calculate the temperature drop for each pot after 45 minutes, considering only radiative heat loss.[Hint: The specific heat capacity of water c = 4.18 J / g °C]
A student took a lot of soda and froze it into a solid block with a flat horizontal area of 0.5 m² and a thickness of 3.0 cm. Afterward, he keeps it in the sun. If the sun is at an angle of 60° with the vertical and the emissivity of the block is 0.080 determine the time it takes for the block to melt completely. Assume that the density of the block is 890 kg/m3 and its latent heat of fusion is 3.11 × 105 J/kg.