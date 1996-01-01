Astronomers are observing a planet of radius r = 3.6 × 106 m that is orbiting a star. They have determined that the power of the star reaching a unit area (perpendicular to the light rays) at the planet is 1500 W. (i) Calculate the rate at which the star's energy is delivered to the entire planet. (ii) If the planet had an emissivity of 1.0, and it radiated the same amount of energy in space it received from the star at the same rate, what would be its surface temperature? [Hint: In part (i) take the area A = πr2 and in part (ii) take the area A = 4πr2]