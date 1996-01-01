- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
The Ideal Gas Law: Videos & Practice Problems
The Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems
p0, V0, and T0 describe the beginning state variables for a gas sample that experiences an isothermal expansion to a point V1 = 4V0. Find T1 (the temperature at V1).
An ideal gas has a pressure p0, volume V0, and temperature T0. The gas expands through an isothermal process to a point V1 = 3V0. Find P1 (pressure at V1).
A massless piston is used to cover a 320 mm diameter container. When a 25kg metal block is placed on the piston, the height of the gas in the container is 520 mm, and t = 285°C. The outer side of the piston is in contact with air at 1.0 atm pressure. If the gas is cooled to 5°C, find the new height of the gas.
A 0.325 mol sample of argon is placed in an initially empty container with rigid non-elastic walls with a volume of 440 ml. The initial temperature of the gas is 25°C. The gas is heated using an oven to a final temperature of 450°C. Determine the pressure of the gas after heating.
A 125 mL drum holds 0.25 mol of helium gas at T = 15°C. The drum allows isochoric warming of the gas to T = 225°C. Use a pV graph with correct values on the axes to represent the process.
0.25 mol of helium experiences the transformations shown in the figure below. Using the information given in the figure, find the temperature of the gas at point A.
An ideal gas of mass m follows the transformations shown in the figure below. Using the information given in the figure, find the pressure at point B.
n mole of an ideal gas in a piston–cylinder aperture experiences the transformations shown in the figure below. Calculate the volume at point C.
In a thermodynamic experiment, 5.0 g of nitrogen gas at 400 K is placed inside a piston cylinder of volume 2.0 × 10-5 m3 under a pressure of 2.0 × 105 Pa. First, the temperature of the gas is increased by 40% while its volume remains constant. Then the pressure is reduced by 30% at a constant temperature. Calculate the final volume of nitrogen gas.
Nitrogen storage tanks are cylindrical pressure vessels used to prevent product spoilage. A cylindrical pressure vessel containing 6.22 g of nitrogen gas is sealed with a lid to prevent leaks. The pressure inside the vessel is below 1.00 × 105 Pa; thus, the lid is secured by the force exerted by the atmospheric pressure. The vessel is 60cm long and has a 7.00 cm radius. If the force needed to pull the lid is equal to 400 N at a location where the atmospheric pressure is 1.10 × 105 Pa, find the gas temperature.
A gas turbine engine has a cylindrical-shaped combustion chamber with a radius of 0.25 meters and a length of 1.0 meters. While operating, the air inside the chamber is at a temperature of 1800 degrees Celsius and a pressure of 1.6 MPa. Calculate the volume of air, at a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a pressure of 101.3 kPa, required to fill the combustion chamber.
An industrial machine, as illustrated below, uses compressed 0.23 moles of carbon dioxide gas to lift a square-shaped movable piston that weighs 38.0 kg. The side of the piston has a length of 15.0 centimeters. If the temperature of the carbon dioxide gas is 300 K, determine the value ofL.
A circular piston could vertically move due to the expansion or compression of 0.15 moles of compressed nitrogen gas as shown below. What is the change in position, in meters, of the piston if the nitrogen temperature is increased from 700.0 °C to 800.0 °C?
A group of researchers prepared a spherically shaped inflatable weather balloon filled with helium gas at a temperature of 15.0°C and a pressure of .980 atm making a radius of 3.0 meters. As the balloon reaches the highest altitude, the temperature drops to -60.0°C, and the atmospheric pressure is at 0.010 atm. Determine the radius of the weather balloon at that altitude.
A gaseous substance at 650°C is treated through the processes represented graphically below. Identify the process.
An ideal gas originally at a temperature of 750°C follows the transformation below. Calculate the amount of the gas in moles.
A sample of solid iodine weighing 20 g is placed in a sealed container with a volume of 500 ml at 25°C. The container is then heated to 80°C, causing the solid iodine to sublime into a gas. What is the gas pressure inside the container at 80°C, assuming all of the solid iodine sublimates and the container remains sealed? Consider the molar mass of solid iodine is 254 g/mol.
A gas in a piston has an initial volume of 500 ml, a pressure of 1.5 atm, and a temperature of 25°C. The gas then undergoes isothermal compression, decreasing its volume to 250 mL. Next, the gas is cooled at a constant volume until the pressure is reduced to 1 atm. Draw this two-step process on a pressure-volume (pV) diagram.
A container is filled with 10 g of helium gas at a temperature of 25°C and a pressure of 2.5 atm. The volume of the gas doubles due to isobaric expansion. Determine the final volume of the gas.
Consider a container filled with 15 g of methane gas at a pressure of 2.2 atm and a temperature of 30°C. The gas undergoes an isobaric expansion, during which its volume increases by a factor of 4. Determine the final temperature of the gas in degrees Celsius.
Create a question depicting a practical scenario for the following equation: p2 = 500 cm3/150 cm3× 1 × 3.5 atm
Create a problem statement for the situation represented by the equation:
(T2+273) K = (300 kPa)/(700 kPa) × 1 × (350+273) K
In environmental science research, researchers use vacuum chambers to simulate the low-pressure environment of Earth's atmosphere. The gauge of a chamber reads 0.53 mmHg. Calculate the proportion of the standard atmospheric pressure that this pressure represents.
Construct a pressure vs volume diagram for the equation given below: V2 = (550 + 273) K / (120+273) K × 1 × 350 cm3.
A buoy has a gauge pressure of 32 psi when the temperature is 25°C. The buoy has a volume of 10 liters and contains pure helium gas. Due to a puncture, the gauge pressure drops to 25 psi on a day when the temperature is 20°C. What mass of helium gas leaked out of the buoy assuming the volume remains constant?
A cylinder with a tightly held and frictionless piston of mass 1 kg is divided into two chambers by a fixed partition. The left chamber has a length of 20 cm and contains an ideal gas at a pressure of 1 atm and a temperature of 25°C. The right chamber contains a spring with a spring constant of 500 N/m, initially compressed by 5 cm. If the piston is moved 1.5 cm to the right, find the net force on the piston assuming the gas temperature remains constant.
A spherical container with a diameter of 50 cm is filled with helium gas at a temperature of 25°C and a pressure of 2 atm. Estimate the number of helium gas molecules in the container that have a speed between 500 m/s and 1000 m/s. Assume that the container is perfectly insulated and that the helium gas behaves as an ideal gas. Consider 2.2 % of helium gas molecules have a speed between 500 m/s and 1000 m/s.
Researchers in plasma physics use specialized plasma chambers operating at low pressures. The temperature and pressure inside a spherical chamber of radius 25 cm are 310 K and 0.095 mm Hg, respectively. Calculate the number of molecules inside the chamber.
Cows are part of the livestock industry, which contributes significantly to methane (CH4) emissions. According to studies, a cow produces 216 g of methane on average each day. Since methane gas is a major greenhouse gas, there is ongoing research to find ways to reduce the amount of methane gas produced by cows. Suppose that a system has been developed to store the emitted methane. What would be the length of a cylinder with a radius of 1.00 m needed to contain at the STP the monthly methane emissions of a cow? Assume each month has 30 days.
A teacher placed a cylinder with a length of 1.0 m and cross-sectional area A in contact with the surface of a large tank filled with oil of density 950 kg/m3. The upper part of the cylinder is sealed. She slowly moves the cylinder until its upper part is level with the oil's surface. The oil would start to fill the cylinder, compressing the air column inside. The oil inside the cylinder stops at a distance of h from its upper part, as shown below. Calculate h.