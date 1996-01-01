Cows are part of the livestock industry, which contributes significantly to methane (CH4) emissions. According to studies, a cow produces 216 g of methane on average each day. Since methane gas is a major greenhouse gas, there is ongoing research to find ways to reduce the amount of methane gas produced by cows. Suppose that a system has been developed to store the emitted methane. What would be the length of a cylinder with a radius of 1.00 m needed to contain at the STP the monthly methane emissions of a cow? Assume each month has 30 days.