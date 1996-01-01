- 0. Math Review(0)
The Ideal Gas Law: Videos & Practice Problems
The Ideal Gas Law Practice Problems
An open-bottomed container of height 2.5 m is submerged in the water of a lake to provide a temporary refuge for a scientist studying the lake's marine life. The container is initially filled with air at an initial temperature of 30 °C. The closed upper part reaches a depth of 30 m. What is the height the water in the container will reach once the air inside has reached a constant temperature of 20 °C?
A pressure cooker operates at a pressure of 2.0 atm and a temperature of 120°C. A 1.0-liter bottle is used to collect the steam that is released from the safety valve. What is the amount of water, in liters, required to produce enough steam to fill the bottle? Assume that the steam inside the bottle is at 2.0 atm and 120 °C.
Before a race, a bike mechanic inflated a road bike tire to a pressure of 110 psi. The air temperature inside the tire was 15°C. At the end of the race, the air temperature inside the tire increased to 35°C. Calculate the tire's pressure at the end of the race.
A cylinder in an Otto cycle engine in a ship has a volume of 1828 liters. The cylinder sucks in the air from the atmosphere at sea level at a temperature of 15°C. Assuming the air contains 78% nitrogen, calculate the number of nitrogen molecules in the cylinder when the cylinder has sucked maximum capacity.
Charcoal fire can attain temperatures as high as 1200°C. The temperature of the gas escaping from the fire can be assumed to be at 1200°C, and a pressure of 1.013 × 105 Pa. Calculate the approximate number density of gas particles in the gas escaping the fire.
A container designed to hold argon gas for welding applications has a base of 1.00 × 10 -2 m 2. The container is fastened with a movable and impermeable piston, which is initially at a height of 0.50 m. The piston has a mass of 12 kg and is free to move up and down without any friction. The argon gas inside the container is maintained at a constant temperature of 25 °C using a thermostat. 10 kg of iron powder is carefully deposited onto the top of the piston, where it remains. Calculate the final height of the piston.
A group of students was conducting experiments on how far a green light can travel in the water before being completely scattered by water molecules. The students presumed that the mean free path of photon-water molecule collisions is equal to the distance that light can travel through water before it scatters completely. Using a very thin-walled transparent container and at 15.0°C, the distance the green light could travel through the water was 20.3 meters. If the water is heated, increasing its temperature to 90.0°C while keeping its pressure constant, how far can green light travel before being completely scattered? Hint: The mean free path of the photons is inversely proportional to the product of the number density and the square of the radius of the water molecules.
In the outer reaches of our solar system, a cloud of hydrogen gas is formed. The cloud has a density of 1 atom per 2.0 cm³ and a temperature of -271.0 degrees Celsius. What is the pressure inside this cloud? Assume hydrogen gas behaves like an ideal gas.
A beam of beta particles passes through a cylindrical chamber with a radius of 11.5 cm and a length of 80.0 cm filled with nitrogen gas. If the mean free path of the beta particles is measured to be 1.0 cm, what should be the pressure inside the chamber when the temperature is at -1.0 degrees Celsius? Let us assume the nitrogen atoms have a radius of 0.10 nm.
A 22.0 g sample of gaseous oxygen at 25.0℃ undergoes an increase in pressure from 1.00 atm to 16.0 atm at constant volume. Compute the final temperature.
Calculate the pressure in a cylinder with a volume of 70.0 L containing 210 kg of helium at 10.2°C.[The molar mass of helium is 4.0 g/mol.]
A tank full of helium used for filling balloons at a party store has a gauge pressure of 1500 psi or 10,342 kPa, and has a volume of 20 L or 0.020 m³ at temperature of 300 K. Imagine that the valve is opened accidently, and the helium started to leak at a rate of 3.0 L/min. Calculate how long the tank would last.
During an underwater expedition, an explorer inhales oxygen from her tank, filling her lungs to their maximum capacity of 5.5 L while she is located 10 m below the sea's surface. If she quickly ascends to the surface, what would be the volume of her lungs? Would this be a good idea to attempt? Hint: The density of seawater is 1025 kg/m3 and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.
A compressed air tank used in a paintball gun has an absolute pressure of 200 atmospheres when it is fully charged at a room temperature of 25°C. The tank has a capacity of about 12 liters. Assuming that the temperature remains constant during this process, what will be its new volume value when it expands to atmospheric pressure?
An industrial-grade compressor intakes approximately 7000.0 L of air at atmospheric pressure and compresses it into a storage vessel with an internal capacity of 70.0 L. This process occurs at an average temperature of 15.0°C. Calculate the number of moles of air contained in the storage vessel. [Hint: The gas constant R = 8.314 J/ mol·K and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.]
If you consider an average air molecule to have a diameter of around 0.29 nm, what percentage of the empty space do the air molecules occupy in your car? Assume that the average temperature on a typical day is 20° C and that the pressure in the car is equal to atmospheric pressure. [Hint: The Boltzmann constant is 1.38 × 10-23 J/K and 1 atm = 101325 Pa.]
If on an extremely hot day, meteorologists recorded temperatures reaching upwards of 50°C, and that the relative humidity was recorded as being around 70 %, what would be the approximate value for the partial pressure of water vapor on this specific day, given that the saturated vapor pressure of water at the same temperature is 1.23 × 104 N/m2?
In the study of gas molecules, a significant measure is the 'mean free path', representing the average distance a molecule travels between collisions. Using principles from thermodynamics, derive an expression for the mean free path in terms of temperature and pressure rather than molecular density (N/V). Subsequently, apply this expression to determine the mean free path for hydrogen molecules under conditions of 2.00 atm pressure and 500 K temperature. Consider the diameter of a hydrogen molecule 2.40 × 10-10 m.
A weather balloon is filled with hydrogen (H2) gas and can ascend to various altitudes. The hydrogen gas inside the balloon is maintained at a pressure consistently 1.1 times the ambient pressure at any altitude. What is the buoyant force on the balloon at any altitude 𝑦? Assume that the temperature of the hydrogen and air are the same.
A cubical room having side length 's' contains 'N' particles at temperature 'T' and under pressure 'P'. Find out how frequently these particles hit one face of the room. Also, express an approximation of this frequency using the mass 'm' of a particle. Hint: Consider the motion in one direction only, say along the x-axis.
In a parallel universe, the behavior of gases is different. All other laws are similar to that of ours except the pressure of an ideal gas is inversely proportional to the cube of its volume at constant temperature and mass. Find the ideal gas law in this universe.
In a hypothetical universe, the behavior of 'perfect' gases is somewhat different from ours. In this universe, if the pressure and mass are kept constant the volume is proportional to the absolute temperature raised to a power of 3/2. Given that, all other laws are similar to those of our universe, what would be the ideal gas law in this universe?
A theoretical physicist is considering a different universe in which the laws of physics are somewhat different than those of ours. In this universe, the ideal gas law is given by PV3 = n2RT2/3. If at a temperature of 200 K and pressure of 1.5 atm, 1.0 mol of an ideal gas in this universe occupies a volume of 15 L, What would be the universal gas constant in this universe?
Using the van der Waals equation of state, find the formulas for the critical temperature and critical pressure. Hint: At the critical point, the pressure versus molar volume graph has an inflection point, which means the first and second derivatives with respect to molar volume are zero.
An ideal gas is maintained at a steady temperature. When it is stored in a container, demonstrate how the pressure is related to the Bulk modulus (B) of this perfect gas.
As the manager of a hot yoga studio with a volume of 10 m³ and a temperature of 40°C, you want to increase the relative humidity from 0% to 15% to enhance the experience for your yogis. Calculate how much water (in kg) needs to be evaporated to achieve this humidity level.
Consider a free diver holding their breath while diving to a depth of 5.0 m below the surface of the sea. what is the approximate fractional change in the free diver's lung volume when they reach a depth of 5.0 m? Assume that, in equilibrium, the air pressure in the diver's lungs matches that of the surrounding water pressure. Use: sea water density 𝜌=1025 kg/m3 and atmospheric pressure 𝑃0=1.013×105Pa.
A diatomic gas undergoes a thermodynamic cycle in a heat engine, as illustrated in the𝑃𝑉 diagram below. Using the ideal gas law, determine the number of moles that are present in this gas.
A diatomic gas undergoes a thermodynamic cycle in a heat engine, as illustrated in the𝑃𝑉 diagram below. Using the ideal gas law, determine the temperature at pointiii.
At STP, 2.00 moles of helium gas undergoes isothermal expansion so that the volume at point B is 3.2 times the volume at point A. The pressure drops to point C as heat is extracted at a constant volume. The gas goes back to its original state (A) through adiabatic compression. What are the pressures at points B and C? Assume helium gas behaves like an ideal gas.