Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats: Videos & Practice Problems
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats Practice Problems
Consider a cylinder with a movable piston containing n moles of an ideal gas. The gas is initially at a temperature T1 and undergoes an adiabatic compression by the piston, resulting in a final temperature T2. Determine the work done on the gas (W) during this adiabatic compression.
Consider a gas cylinder that is filled with nitrogen gas at a temperature of 20°C under normal atmospheric conditions (pressure roughly equal to 1.0 atm). The cylinder has dimensions as follows: height equals 40 cm and diameter equals 6.0 cm. If you were to block off its valve and then quickly press down on it until you have reduced its internal volume to one-third of its initial volume, what would be its final temperature? Assume the process is adiabatic.
In an Otto cycle engine, during compression stroke, air is taken into the cylinder at an initial temperature of 25°C (room temperature) and volume Vi. It's then adiabatically compressed till it reaches a peak temperature of about 700°C with the final volume Vf. The specific heat ratio γ for this process is 7/5. Determine what would be the value of Vi / Vf.
An ideal gas is allowed to adiabatically expand slowly in a piston. Its initial pressure and volume are Pi and Vi, and its final pressure and volume are Pf and Vf respectively. Given that the infinitesimal work done by the gas is dW = P.dV and for the quasistatic adiabatic process, PVγ = constant, evaluate the expression for the total work done.
A certain amount of ideal gas undergoes a two-step transformation. Firstly, the heat flows into it while keeping its volume constant, causing an increase in pressure from 0.6 atm to 0.9 atm. Then, the system contracts, maintaining this newfound pressure, decreasing its volume from 0.9 L to 0.8 L. This causes the temperature to reach its initial value before the start of the transformations. Calculate (a) the total amount of work performed by this system, (b) the change in internal energy during these transformations, and (c) the overall heat flow.
For many substances at very low temperatures, Debye’s law states that their molar specific heat varies as per this relation: C = k(T3/TD3). Given that for quartz crystal TD = 945 K and k = 2205 J/mol·K, calculate how much heat is needed to raise the temperature of 1.5 mol of quartz crystal from initial temperature Ti = 20 K up to final temperature Tf = 40 K.
Imagine that you have a container with an ideal monoatomic helium gas of quantity equal to four moles at standard temperature pressure (STP). If this helium gets compressed slowly in an isothermal manner until it reaches one-fifth of its original volume then allowed to expand rapidly in an adiabatic manner back into its original size. Determine the highest & lowest temperatures & pressures attained by this helium and show on a PV diagram where these values occur. Use universal gas constant R = 0.0821 L.atm/K.mol.
In a laboratory, a scientist conducts a thermal equilibrium experiment. The scientist has a double-walled container with a thin metallic partition. On one side of the partition, there are 45 grams of liquid water (H2O) at a temperature of 25°C. On the other side, there is a 5000 cm3 compartment filled with 0.50 mol of a monatomic gas initially at 12atm pressure. The partition allows for effective thermal contact between the liquid and the gas, while the double-walled container ensures proper insulation from the external environment. After a substantial amount of time has passed, what will be the new gas pressure? Assume that the container itself has negligible mass and does not influence the final result.
Two compressed gas cylinders, one containing neon and the other containing xenon, are brought into contact with each other. The neon cylinder has a volume of 12 L and is at a temperature of 300 K and a pressure of 2.5 atm. The xenon cylinder has a volume of 7.5 L and is at a temperature of 400 K and a pressure of 2.0 atm. Assuming the two cylinders are thermally insulated from the surrounding environment, calculate the amount of energy transferred between the two cylinders and the direction of the energy flow.
Real gases can approach the behavior of ideal gases under certain conditions. Helium is thought to be the closest to an ideal gas with γ = 1.660. Calculate the molar heat capacities i) CV and ii) Cp of helium.
A heat engine contains two moles of an ideal gas confined in a cylinder with a moveable piston. Fuel combustion provides 873 J of heat that increases the gas temperature from 45 °C to 60 °C under constant pressure. The heated gas expands and does 249 J of work on the piston. Calculate the ratio of heat capacities (γ) for the gas.
A student heats a vessel enclosing argon gas. During this process, argon absorbs an amount Q0 of heat energy and expands at constant pressure. Find the percentage of heat energy involved in the expansion work of argon.
Equal samples (0.25 mol) of an ideal diatomic gas are treated through the processes represented below. Determine the amount of heat required in each process.
Interpret the information contained in the equation below that was used to solve a certain problem:
50 J = −(0.0142 mol)(8.31 J/mol K)(T)Ln(1/5).
Turbo boost allows heat engines to take in air at pressures above atmospheric pressure. A 0.300 L cylinder takes in air at 1.60 atm and 25 °C and 650 J of work is done compressing the air adiabatically. Find the final temperature and volume of the air in the cylinder.
At an initial pressure of 4.0 atm and a temperature of 200°C, 0.15 mol of N2 gas is present in a closed vessel. Following an adiabatic expansion process, the volume of the gas triples. Determine the final pressure of the nitrogen gas within the vessel.
An adventurer brings an insulated, airtight cylinder containing 0.15 mol of argon gas (Ar) to assist in inflating a portable shelter. The initial temperature and pressure of the gas are 120°C and 2.5 atm, respectively. As the climber inflates the shelter, the gas expands adiabatically until the pressure drops by forty percent. Determine the argon gas's final temperature.
On a high-altitude weather balloon, a strong, insulated container holds a sample of gas. "As the balloon descends to a lower altitude, the external pressure changes, causing the volume of the gas to decrease to one-third of its initial value, and the pressure to increase by a factor of 3. In this case, determine the specific heat ratio of the gas in the container.
2.5 g of H2 gas at room temperature and pressure undergoes adiabatic compression to 15 atm. Express the final volume in terms of the initial volume, Vf = _?_ Vi.
The volume of a sample of helium changes adiabatically from V0 to 1.5V0, where V0 is the initial volume. Determine if the thermal energy of the helium sample increases/decreases and by what factor. If there is no change, state why.
Neon gas expands adiabatically from V0 to 3V0, where V0 is the initial volume. Find the factor by which Cv (molar specific heat at constant volume) is increased/decreased. If not changed, state why.
You are provided with two gas samples; a polyatomic (Cp/Cv = 4/3) and a monoatomic gas (Cp/Cv = 5/3). You are asked to mix the two gases to yield a gas with Cp/Cv = 7/5. Calculate the percentage of polyatomic molecules in the mixture.
If 0.0220 moles of argon are heated under conditions of constant volume and constant pressure from 15.0°C to 82.0°C, determine the change in internal energy during each process. Compare and explain the results. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
If 0.0130 moles of neon are heated under conditions of constant volume and constant pressure from 17.0C to 80.0°C, the heat required is different. i) Why are the two values different? ii) Which process requires more heat? ii) How does this process use the extra heat?
A metallic container with a movable piston is filled with 0.0250 moles of argon at 20.0°C. If the temperature is increased to 70.0°C at constant pressure, how much heat is used? Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.
A metallic container with a movable piston is filled with 0.0250 moles of argon at 18.0°C. If the temperature is increased to 78.0°C at constant volume, how much heat is used? Sketch a PV diagram for the process. Hint: Cv = 12.47 J/mol•K, γ = 1.67.