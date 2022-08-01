in this video, we're going to talk about the third and final region of hemoglobin is hill plot, which is this green highlighted region up above here that corresponds with hemoglobin is highest oxygen affinity state. And so what's important to know is that after the third oxygen molecule binds to hemoglobin, the fourth and the final oxygen molecule is going to bind non co operatively again, just like the first oxygen molecule did. It's a recall from our previous lesson videos that, uh, hemoglobin is binding to its first oxygen molecule is represented by this first region down below here of Hemoglobin Hill plot. And so we also know that this second region here corresponds with positive cooperative ity. But what we're saying is that after the third oxygen molecule binds to hemoglobin again, the fourth oxygen molecule is going to bind non co operatively just like this first one did down here in this blue region. And so that's saying that the slope of the line in this region and the hill constant are both going to have a value of one, just like the slope of the line and the hill. Constant had a value of one in this light blue region from our previous lesson videos. And so what we can say is that once again, just like in this light blue region, the hemoglobin subunits up here in this green region are going to equally and independently compete for binding to the last oxygen molecule without any cooperative ity whatsoever. And so it's important to note here is that here, in this beginning of this green region, you can see that hemoglobin is bound to just three oxygen molecules. And so this last unoccupied hemoglobin sub unit, it's important to notice that it's actually in the full our state. And so because this last unoccupied hemoglobin subunits is in the full, our state, it's actually experiencing features of the concerted model which recall from our previous lesson videos, means that it's displaying the cemetery role, which of course, says that all of the sub units in the hemoglobin molecule must be in the same exact confirmation. And so this is important because when we zoom in on this little area up here, like we are over here on the left hand side, we can see that when there are three oxygen molecules bound to the hemoglobin sub unit. This last unbound sub unit right here is going to be in the full our state, which means that it's going to equally compete for oxygen binding and independently of other sub units. And so there is no sub unit here that's in the altered confirmation. I'll state like, uh, like we have over here in this second region. Uh, we have these, uh, altered confirmation, All states, That's not what's happening here in this final region. So that means there's no positive cooperative ity up here in this final region. And so again, I noticed that all of the sub units are in the full our state, and because they're all in the full, our state and the our state has the highest affinity for oxygen. What we're saying is that hemoglobin is in its highest affinity state in this green region up above. And of course, we already know that the slope of the hill constantly gonna have a value of one. And so, if we were to take this line here and projected backwards here just so that we can see where it intersects this dotted horizontal line where y is zero here at this point here, it's going to correspond with the ex access. So instead of drawing down towards the X axis here in order to avoid intersecting lines, I didn't wanna, uh, Intersect lines. I'm just drawing this dotted line up. But that's basically the same thing is drawing it down here. And so where this value corresponds on the X axis, of course, we know is going to reveal the K D. And because this is representing the binding of the last oxygen, this represents the K D that hemoglobin has for its last oxygen. And so when we compare where this value is on the X axis, it's relatively low, close, close to the left hand side, over here of the X axis. And so what we're saying is that this lineup here, highlighted in green, represents hemoglobin, highest oxygen affinity state. But of course, since oxygen affinity and K d have an inverse relationship, this means the highest oxygen affinity is going to correspond with the lowest value of the K D. For this fourth oxygen. And so really, this concludes our introduction to this final region here of hemoglobin till plot that corresponds with its highest oxygen affinity state. And in our next lesson, video will be able to put together all of the pieces that we've talked about briefly. So I'll see you guys in that video.

