in this video, we're going to talk about the second region of hemoglobin is hill plot, which is this region right here, highlighted in yellow that corresponds with hemoglobin is cooperative state. And so what we need to realize is that after the very first oxygen gas molecule binds to hemoglobin at that point, hemoglobin subunits are going to begin to display positive cooperative ity where the slope of the line in the hill constant NH are gonna equal value of three. Now, recall from our previous lesson videos that hemoglobin, oxygen binding behavior, uh, in terms of its positive cooperative, it is really best explained via a combination of both the concerted and sequential models. And so, of course, what this means is that the hill constant NH, which is equal to a value of three, is not going thio equal The variable end, which recall is the number of ligand binding sites on the protein which we know hemoglobin has unequal to four. So these are not equal to each other, and that's totally okay. So if we take a look down below at our image of the hill plot over here, uh, recall that in this first region of hemoglobin still plot that corresponds where hemoglobin goes from having zero oxygen's bound up until having its very first oxygen bound. And so, as soon as the first oxygen molecule binds to hemoglobin again at that point is when the hemoglobin subunits begin to display positive cooperative ity. And so you can see that right here at this region which again corresponds with hemoglobin binding its first oxygen is when hemoglobin transitions into its cooperative state here in this region. And so notice that the slope of the line in the hill constant that corresponds with this line here eyes going to be a value of three. Now we can visually see that positive cooperative ITI is taking place in this cooperative region here because notice that, uh, the sub units begin to take on this confirmation that we see here, which represents a sub unit with an increased oxygen affinity, which of course, is going to correlate with positive cooperative ity. And so you can see that the confirmation is shown right here in this, uh, sub in these two sub units when the first oxygen molecule binds and it's also shown right here when the second oxygen molecule bonds to. So there's positive cooperative ity occurring in this region up until the third oxygen gas molecule binds. And then at that point, noticed that the, um this confirmation is not present anywhere, uh, in this molecule. And so what we're saying here is that hemoglobin is going to continue to display positive cooperative ity from the moment that it binds its very first oxygen up until the third oxygen gas molecule binds. And then as soon as the third oxygen gas molecule binds here, um, then it transitions again into a non cooperative state, which is this final region, which we'll talk about in our next lesson video. But what we can also see is that, uh, in this region right here in this thes two hemoglobin subunits, the hemoglobin subunits are not equally competing for oxygen binding. And so you can clearly see that here with this, uh, hemoglobin molecule, because you have one sub unit in the full. Our state you have to sub units in this altered confirmation will state and you have one sub unit in the full t state, and so these sub units are going to have different affinities for oxygen and therefore are not going. Thio equally compete for oxygen. And so because there is unequal competition for oxygen binding, that is more evidence to show that positive cooperative ITI is taking place here. And so really, this concludes our lesson on hemoglobin second region, which is again, it's, uh, Cooperative State. And so we'll be able to talk about the final region of hemoglobin. Is hill plot up here in Green and our next lesson video, So I'll see you guys there.

Hide transcripts