in this video we're going to talk about The first region of hemoglobin is hill plot, which is highlighted down below in light blue and corresponds with hemoglobin, lowest oxygen, affinity state. And so recall. We said in our last lesson video that hemoglobin is not always displaying positive cooperative ity. And that's because hemoglobin will actually bind to its first and to its last oxygen gas molecules, non co operatively. And of course, no cooperative ity we know corresponds with the slope of the line and the hill constant NH Equalling to a value of one. And so this first region here of hemoglobin is hill. Plot actually corresponds with hemoglobin binding to its very first oxygen gas molecule, non co operatively. And so you can see that at the very, very beginning of this region over here notice we have a hemoglobin molecule in the full T state. And of course, the T state we know is going to be the 10th state which is going to bind toe oxygen inefficiently. And so the full T state here is going to have the lowest possible oxygen affinity. And so notice that in this region hemoglobin goes from the full t state a two very beginning of the region with zero oxygen's bound on. Then by the end of this region, it ends up with one oxygen gas molecule bound to the hemoglobin sub unit. And again, this first oxygen molecule that binds is gonna buy non co operatively, meaning that the slope of the line in this region is going to equal one in the hill constants going to equal one in this region. And so again, because this first region corresponds with the full T state this is going to represent hemoglobin is lowest affinity state where the slope of the line is going to be one until it binds its first oxygen. And so the reason for this is because when hemoglobin is in the full T state here at the beginning, all four of the hemoglobin sub units are going to independently, uh, compete for oxygen binding without any cooperative ity whatsoever. And it will do that until the very first oxygen gas molecule binds. And so this first region right here represents hemoglobin binding to its first oxygen gas molecule. And once it does, buying this first oxygen gas molecule right here in this region. At that point, hemoglobin transitions into its cooperative state, which is the next region off hemoglobin is hill plot, which we'll talk about in our next video. But for now, as we've said, this first region represents this line for the first region represents hemoglobin, lowest oxygen affinity state again because it's starting with the full T state. And of course, the lowest oxygen affinity is going to correspond with the highest value of the K. D. And again, this is going to be the K D for just the very first oxygen gas molecule that binds to the hemoglobin molecule. And so, if we were to take this line right here of hemoglobin, help plot and we were to project it forward an imaginary line that projects this line forward so that it can actually intersect this dotted line that we have here in the middle. Then the line going down here, we know is going to correspond with the K D. And of course, the K D represents, uh, hemoglobin affinity for oxygen. And so this is specifically gonna be hemoglobin affinity for its very first oxygen gas molecule represented by this region right here and so What you'll notice is that this K D right here corresponds with log of the partial pressure of oxygen being to a value of two. And this is going to be the highest k d. Um, uh, when we compare it to the K. D s of the other regions of human global's help lot later, in our course on dso, Really, this concludes our lesson on this very first region here of hemoglobin help plot which corresponds with its lowest oxygen affinity state. And the main take away is that the first region represents hemoglobin binding to its very first oxygen non co operatively. And so, in our next video, we're going to talk about the second region here of hemoglobin still plot, which represents hemoglobin cooperative state. So I'll see you guys in that video.

