in this video we're going to talk about Myoglobin is hill plot. And so since myoglobin on Lee has one single sub unit, it's not actually an Alice Terek protein and therefore has no cooperative ity now recall from our previous lesson videos that when a protein has no cooperative ity, this means that the hill constant NH, which is also equal to the slope of the line on the hill plot, is going to equal a value of exactly one. And so notice down below. We have an image of myoglobin to remind us that myoglobin structure has Onley one single sub unit which again means that it's not an Alice Derek protein and therefore can display no cooperative ity. And of course, no cooperative ity corresponds with the slope of the line on the hill plot and the hill constant NH equaling a value of one. And so notice over here on the right, what we have is a hill plot where on the Y axis we have the log of the ratio of data over one minus data and on the X axis, what we have is the log of the partial pressure of oxygen and so notice that myoglobin is hill plot here is actually relatively easy because its data forms a single straight line with a slope of one. And so, of course, the slope of one that we see here tells biochemist visually that there is no cooperative iti in myoglobin in the myoglobin protein. And so, of course, because the slope of this black line is equal toe one, we can also say that the hill constant and age is also going to equal a value of one for myoglobin. Now, notice that with this straight line that we see here as we increase the partial pressure of oxygen from left to right on this hill plot, myoglobin lie again. Binding or myoglobin is binding. Toe oxygen also increases. And so also recall from our last lesson video that since the X intercept is going to indicate the exact lie again concentration where the value of theta is equal to 0.5 Uh, this, of course we know I's gonna mean that the X intercept is going to indicate the k d for the protein and so recall from our previous lesson video that when the why value here is equal to zero right here in the middle. Where are line intersects this dotted line here, we'll see, is that it's going to correspond with an X value in this X value here represents the X intercept. And because we know that the value of Fada is equal to 05 here at this dotted line, we can say that this X value that we see down here is gonna be the K D. And recall that the K D is going to determine the proteins affinity for its lie again. And so, by using a hill plot, Ah, biochemist can also determine the proteins affinity for the lie again. And so we'll be able to compare the K D here for myoglobin with the K D of hemoglobin as we move forward in our course. And so really, that's it for my Global's Hill plot. Here on the main takeaways are that it forms a single straight line with a slope of one because it displays no cooperative ity, and we'll be able to compare my Global's Hill plot to hemoglobin. Still plot a zoo. We move forward in our course and we'll cover hemoglobin still plot in our next video. So I'll see you guys there

