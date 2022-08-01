So now that we've introduced Myoglobin Hill plot in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to introduce hemoglobin is hill plot. And so, unlike myoglobin is protein like and data, which was relatively easy considering that it formed just a single straight line with a slope of one on a hill plot. Hemoglobin protein like and data, on the other hand, is much more complicated, since it seems to form three identifiable lines rather than just a single line when plotted onto a hill plot. And so if we take a look at the hill plot down below in our image over here on the right hand side, notice that it's showing you myoglobin is protein, leg and data here with this black line, which is again relatively easy, considering that it forms just a single straight line with a slope of one. But notice that we're also showing you hemoglobin, protein, leg and data here in red, which is clearly much more complex since it does not form a single straight line. And so the complexity of hemoglobin help lot has to do with the complexity of hemoglobin structure and so recall that hemoglobin is an Alice Derek Protein with multiple sub units that display positive cooperative ity. And so over here, what we're saying is that in hemoglobin help lot, there are these three identifiable lines. And so really, what we're saying is that hemoglobin help lot has three identifiable regions. The first region is this region down below here. The second region is this region here in the middle and the last region is this region up here at the top. And so as we move forward in our course, we're going to break down. Each of these three different regions of hemoglobin is hill plot in separate videos. But for now, what I want you guys to know is that these three different regions form three different identifiable lines. And so, of these three identifiable lines on hemoglobin is hell plot. Two of the hemoglobin lines are actually parallel to myoglobin is line. And so what you'll notice is that this line here highlighted in green if we extend it out and this line highlighted here in light blue if we extend it out, are both parallel to myoglobin is line here in the middle. And so what? We need to realize here is that lines that are parallel are always going to have the same exact slope. And so because myoglobin has a slope of one, that means that the slope of lines and these other regions of hemoglobin hill plot are also going to have a slope of one as well. And so, of course, the slope of the line on the hill plots correspond with the hill constant and H. And so what we're saying is that this green region and this light blue region of hemoglobin still plot. Both have a slope in a hill constant equal toe one. And so what we need to recall is that a slope or a hill constant of one means that there's absolutely no cooperative iti in those regions. And so this green region displays no cooperative ity, and this light blue region displays no cooperative ity. Now that might seem kind of strange, since we know from our previous lesson videos that hemoglobin displays positive cooperative ity. And so to say that two of the three identifiable lines display no cooperative ity seems kind of weird, but it turns out that the reason this is is because hemoglobin will actually bind to its first and to its last oxygen non co operatively. And so, as we'll find out moving forward in our course, this light blue region down below corresponds with hemoglobin binding its first oxygen molecule, non co operatively and this green region up above corresponds with hemoglobin binding its last oxygen non cooperatively. And so really, what allows hemoglobin to display the positive cooperative ity that we've been talking about in our previous lesson videos is this third hemoglobin line. And so although two of the three hemoglobin lines display no cooperative ity, this third hemoglobin line has a different and a greater slope than the slope of myoglobin. And so the slope of this yellow region down below in hemoglobin still plot eyes going to be a slope of three. And of of course, a slope in a hill constant greater than one, which would include three is going to suggest positive cooperative ity. And so really, it's this yellow region highlighted in, uh, Hemoglobin Hill plot that shows the positive cooperative ity that we talked about in our previous lesson videos. And so really, there's a lot of information to take in here, and so that's why moving forward In our course, we're going to break down each of these Three different regions of hemoglobin still plot one by one, so we'll start off with the light blue region. Uh, then we'll move into the yellow region and then we'll talk about the green region all by itself. So I'll see you guys in our next video when we talk about this light blue region, so I'll see you guys there.

