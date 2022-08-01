in this video, we're going to break down the hill plot. And so notice over here on the left, what we have is the hill equation, which we know resembles the equation of a line. And so this right here, the log of the ratio of data over one minus data represents the why value and why value of the hill equation is plotted onto the y axis of the hill plot. And then, of course, the X value of the hill equation the log of the concentration of lie again is gonna be plotted onto the X axis of the hill plot and notice that on this help plot, we actually have the line for myoglobin here in black. And then we have the lines for hemoglobin here in red and noticed that myoglobin only forms one single straight line, which is pretty straightforward because it has a slope of one, meaning that it displays no cooperative ity whatsoever. However, hemoglobin seems to form three distinct lines. The ones that we talked about in our previous lesson videos this blue region, this yellow region and this green region up here, and notice that the green region and the blue region here are parallel to myoglobin is line and of course, parallel lines have the same slope and the slope on a hill plot represents the hill constant. And so, um, that means that these regions all have a hill constant of one displaying no cooperative ity. And so that's because the very first oxygen binds to hemoglobin, non co operatively and the very last oxygen binds to hemoglobin non cooperatively as well. And so the blue region represents hemoglobin, lowest affinity state and the green region up above at the top here represents hemoglobin. Highest affinity state on they both have a slope of one and a hill. Cops that of one. Now notice that the k D or the X intercept for the lowest affinity state region here actually has the highest KD value on the X axis and the highest KD value corresponds with lowest affinity and then notice that this green region right here has the lowest KD value on the X axis. And of course, the lowest KD value corresponds with the highest affinity. And then, of course, we have this yellow region in between. And this yellow region represents positive cooperative ity where hemoglobin is in its cooperative state, and the hill constant is equal to three. So the region, this region right here, has a slope of three. And so basically what a hill plot allows biochemist to do is visually display the protein Ligon affinities or the K DS, as well as visually display the degree of cooperative ity or the hill constant and age in a protein leg in interaction. And so, by this visual display, a biochemist could look at my globe and see a straight line and notice it has a slope of one and know that myoglobin has no cooperative ity and were able to determine my global's k d by looking at its X intercept here. So my global's K d would be somewhere over here and then for hemoglobin. We can see that it has these three different states. It has a non cooperative state down here, where it binds its first oxygen. It has a positively cooperative state here, where it binds its 2nd and 3rd oxygen's, and then it has another non cooperative state where it binds its fourth and final, the last oxygen. And so now that we can better understand the hill plot will be able to get some practice with all of these concepts. But before we get there, we have a little analogy for you guys in case you're looking for an easier way to remember this stuff. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

