Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Which of the following statements concerning dehydration reactions and hydrolysis is correct?
a) Dehydration reactions allow solutions to evaporate; hydrolysis reactions dissolve solutes.
b) Dehydration reactions and hydrolysis reactions assemble polymers from monomers.
c) Hydrolysis reactions create polymers from monomers; and dehydration reactions create monomers from polymers.
d) Dehydration reactions create polymers from monomers; hydrolysis reactions break down polymers.
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
a) Peptide bonds are formed by hydrolysis.
b) Peptide bonds join the amine group on one amino acid with the R group of another amino acid.
c) Secondary protein structures are caused by hydrogen bonding between atoms of the peptide backbone.
d) Tertiary protein structure emerges when there is more than one polypeptide in a protein.
Which of the following statements about DNA structure is true?
a) The nucleic acid strands in a DNA molecule are oriented antiparallel to each other.
b) Nucleic acids are formed through phosphodiester bonds that link complementary nucleobases together.
c) Hydrogen bonds formed between the sugar-phosphate backbones of the two DNA chains stabilize the structure.
d) The pentose sugar in DNA is ribose (containing two hydroxyl groups).
How do phospholipids interact with water molecules?
a) The polar heads avoid water; the nonpolar tails attract water (because water is polar and opposites attract).
b) Phospholipids do not interact with water because water is polar and lipids are nonpolar.
c) The polar heads interact with water; the nonpolar tails do not.
d) Phospholipids dissolve in water.