Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

General Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

7. Energy and Metabolism

Introduction to Energy

8 videos | 5 questions
PRACTICE

Laws of Thermodynamics

9 videos | 9 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Chemical Reactions

7 videos | 13 questions
PRACTICE

ATP

8 videos | 11 questions
PRACTICE

Enzymes

12 videos | 10 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Enzyme Activation Energy

7 videos | 3 questions
PRACTICE

Enzyme Binding Factors

13 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Enzyme Inhibition

6 videos | 8 questions
PRACTICE

Introduction to Metabolism

8 videos | 4 questions
PRACTICE

Negative & Positive Feedback

7 videos | 2 questions
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.