If [Br–] = 0.010 M and [Al3+] = 0.022 M, predict whether the following reaction would proceed spontaneously as written at 25ºC:

Al (s) + Br 2 (l) ⇌ Al3+ (aq) + Br– (aq)

Standard Reduction Potentials

Al3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Al (s) E° red = –1.66 V