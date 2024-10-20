Determine [Fe2+] for the following galvanic cell at 25ºC if given [Sn2+] = 0.072 M, [Fe3+] = 0.0219 M, and [Sn4+] = 0.00345 M.

Sn2+ (aq) + 2 Fe3+ (aq) ⇌. Sn4+ (aq) + 2 Fe2+ (aq) E cell = + 0.68 V

Standard Reduction Potentials

Sn4+ (aq) + 2 e– →. Sn2+ (aq) E° red = + 0.151 V