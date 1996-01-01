Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that solid nitrate reacts with solid chromium to form a quiz. Chromium nitrate and solid lead metal. And our goal here is to give the balanced reaction equation. So the unbalanced reaction is lead nitrate a quiz plus chromium solid forms chromium nitrate, a quiz plus lead solid. And if we look here we have three nitrates on the right and two on the left, so we're gonna switch these. So we're going to put a three in front of our lead nitrate and a two in front of our chromium nitrate to balance out our nitrate. And now we need to balance our chromium and our lead. So we're going to put a two in front of our chromium and a three in front of our lead. And that balances out our reaction. So here is our final balanced reaction. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts