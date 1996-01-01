General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
Coordination Isomers
Structural Isomerism in Coordination Compounds | Types: Linkage, Coordination, Ionization, Hydrate
by Extraclass Official
21 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Linkage & Coordination Isomerism| Part -18| Unit 9| Cbse grade 12 chemistry|by Vani ma'am
by World of chemistry - class 10, 11 and 12
25 views
Hide transcripts
23.4.2 Isomers Overview
by FusChemistryVideos
19 views
Hide transcripts
Isomers of Transition Metal Complexes
by Mark Lingwood
20 views
Hide transcripts
Structural Isomerism
by Jules Bruno
30 views
Hide transcripts
23.4.4 Coordination Sphere Isomers
by FusChemistryVideos
18 views
Hide transcripts
Structural Isomerism in Coordination Compounds | Types: Linkage, Coordination, Ionization, Hydrate
by Extraclass Official
21 views
Hide transcripts
Isomerism in Coordination Compounds - Coordination chemistry
by Edmerls
47 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.